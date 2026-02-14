1 detained after shooting inside Gainesville mall, deputes say

The Brief Deputies responded to the Oaks Mall after calls of shots fired, according to deputies. No injuries were reported and one person was detained in connection to the incident, according to officials.



One person has been detained following a shooting inside a Gainesville mall on Saturday, according to deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded out to Oaks Mall on Saturday afternoon following reports that shots were fired inside the building.

Law enforcement later confirmed there was a gunshot fired inside, but there were no injuries. One person was later detained in connection to the incident, according to deputies.

Deputies with both the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to the scene.

Officials asked the community to clear the area as the incident remains active.