Video: Four Orlando officers race against clock to rescue man from sinking car off I-4

Four Orlando officers were quick on their feet as they worked together to save a driver who was trapped in a sinking car that was submerged in a retention pond on August 6.

The incident happened last Sunday when a driver drove over an embankment after failing to negotiate the on-ramp corner to get on I-4 from State Route 408 East.

The officers were gathered around the pond as they attempted to figure out the best way to get to him.

One officer screamed across the pond to the driver "Are you able to open your window"!

Photos show snippets from body cam rescue of man from retention pond Courtesy: Orlando Police Department

A few moments later, body cam video shows the driver banging on the window attempting to escape the sinking car.

The four officers then jumped into the water and successfully broke the car window before rescuing the driver from the car before it became fully submerged in the pond.

The officers, along with the driver were then pulled back to land by other police who were on the scene.

OPD said everyone was pulled out safely with no serious injuries.