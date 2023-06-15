VIDEO: Florida man opens fire at busy gas station, leading to shootout, deputies say

A Florida man accused of opening fire at a car, leading to a shootout at a busy gas station in Sumter County Wednesday morning has been arrested.

According to deputies, 28-year-old Dequan Scott pulled into the parking lot of a Texaco gas station in Lake Panasoffkee and started shooting towards a car at the pump.

Authorities said the person in that vehicle shot back at Scott, hitting him in the arm.

Scott left in his white car, which experienced a flat tire from the gunfire, but was later found nearby at Planned Pethood where he was blocked in by deputies. He was taken into custody and medical personnel was called to treat his wound.

Deputies are searching for the silver car involved in the shooting.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Scott had several active warrants for felony charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies believe he is also the suspect in a gunfight that happened near the Wildwood Community Center. Investigators are working to learn if the people involved in the shooting at the gas station were also involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the driver of the silver vehicle is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline.