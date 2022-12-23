Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Florida gator spotted 'guarding' ball on golf course

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Alligators
FOX 35 Orlando

Big Florida gator spotted "guarding" ball on golf course

A gator was spotted in Bradenton by a golfer who contemplated whether to stand his ground or let the reptile have at it

BRADENTON, Fla. - A Florida golfer had to decide whether he was going to let a gator have at it with his golf ball or stand his ground. 

Mike Murphy had just finished hitting his shot on his third hole at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton. 

As Murphy rode up on his cart to approach the golf ball, he spotted a huge gator within feet of the ball. 

The video shows the gator who looks to be sunbathing next to a lake whilst keeping his eye on the "prize."

Murphy said he decided to take a drop on the hole and left the yellow ball with the gator. 