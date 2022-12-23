VIDEO: Florida gator spotted 'guarding' ball on golf course

A Florida golfer had to decide whether he was going to let a gator have at it with his golf ball or stand his ground.

Mike Murphy had just finished hitting his shot on his third hole at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton.

As Murphy rode up on his cart to approach the golf ball, he spotted a huge gator within feet of the ball.

The video shows the gator who looks to be sunbathing next to a lake whilst keeping his eye on the "prize."

Murphy said he decided to take a drop on the hole and left the yellow ball with the gator.