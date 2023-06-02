Explosive-detecting dog expected to recover after 12-foot gator attack in Oviedo

An Oviedo couple’s dog is on the road to recovery after he was attacked by a 12-foot gator in Riverside Park.

Kylee Nyiri and her boyfriend Fisher Greene were playing with their dog Mako, when the gator dragged the pet under the water. "When he was going to chase the ball, and it went to the side, the gator grabbed him," she said. He was underwater for a few seconds.

Greene’s first instinct was to grab the predator’s tail and lift it. The action, combined with Kylee’s screams was enough to free the dog. "It was definitely a ‘go time’ type of thing. No time to think, Greene said. "I figured maybe I would’ve had some leverage. But as far as a plan. I didn’t have one."

The pair rushed Mako to the doctor. After multiple surgeries, he is expected to make a full recovery. He is dealing with some scar tissue which is impacting his ability to expand his chest. She said the three-year-old seems to be in good spirits.

"I don’t know what I would do without him. Literally. We live together, work together, do everything together," she said. Mako assists Kylie with her job to detect explosives in Port Canaveral. She said they’ll assess him in a few months to see if he can assist. She’s hopeful he will be able to, but said she’s more thankful he is alive.

The gator was reported to the FWC. Trappers came and removed him. During the process, Kylee noticed his teeth were not in good condition. "If he would’ve had more teeth, been younger, been able to kind of roll… I don’t think we would’ve got the same outcome," she added.

The Florida Nuisance Alligator Hotline number is available for instances in which alligators are deemed a threat to people, pets, or property. The phone number is 866-FWC Gator, or 866-392-4286.