VIDEO: Eta leaves Florida neighborhoods under water

The surge from Tropical Storm Eta left parts of Florida’s West Coast under water on November 11 as the system continues to bring wet conditions to the state.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami had warned of a “tropical storm-force winds” along the Florida Gulf Coast and heavy rainfall, as well as possible flash flooding in south Florida.

RELATED: FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Eta delivers tropical storm force winds, flooding to Central Florida

At 10 pm the NHC warned of life-threatening storm surge in the region including Tampa Bay. This video shows water rising at a house in Longboat Key.

The storm was expected to move across central Florida through Thursday.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts