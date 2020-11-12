Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
8
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 4:01 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 12:45 PM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 12:15 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County

VIDEO: Eta leaves Florida neighborhoods under water

By Storyful
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Storm surge from Eta leaves Florida neighborhood under water

The surge from Tropical Storm Eta left parts of Florida’s West Coast under water as the system continued to bring wet conditions to the state. (Credit: Kellie Wooten via Storyful)

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. - The surge from Tropical Storm Eta left parts of Florida’s West Coast under water on November 11 as the system continues to bring wet conditions to the state.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami had warned of a “tropical storm-force winds” along the Florida Gulf Coast and heavy rainfall, as well as possible flash flooding in south Florida.

RELATED: FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Eta delivers tropical storm force winds, flooding to Central Florida

At 10 pm the NHC warned of life-threatening storm surge in the region including Tampa Bay. This video shows water rising at a house in Longboat Key.

The storm was expected to move across central Florida through Thursday.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts