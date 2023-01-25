VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike

A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270.

The fire backed traffic up to before mile marker 275.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out by 4:53 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.