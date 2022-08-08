Victims identified after deadly hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater

Police have identified three people who were killed, including the suspect, during an apparent murder-suicide at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater on Monday evening.

Erica Hoffman, 33, and Ian Greenfield, 59, were killed during the stand-off at the ‘Bridge the Gap’ meeting on North Ridgewood Avenue. The shooter has been identified as 49-year-old Quinton Francis Hunter "Rags."

On Tuesday, police held a news conference to discuss new details discovered during the investigation.

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Edgewater police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.

"The suspect took a hostage and the other meeting goers fled the scene," explained Edgewater Police Chief Joe Mahoney. There were about 20 other people in the meeting at the time of the shooting.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to reach the suspect, he added. When police got inside, they found three people dead, including the alleged gunman.

Hunter reportedly did a Facebook Live video from inside the NA meeting, but didn't say anything during the video. Police say it appears that he had already shot the victims before he went live.

According to police, Hunter and Hoffman were in a relationship at some point. Greenfield and Hoffman were friends, but it's not known if it was a romantic relationship. Police say it's unclear if jealousy was a factor in the incident.

Chief Mahoney said they believe this is a domestic incident and that Hunter had "clear intent" to shoot the man and harm the woman.

Hunter reportedly has a lengthy criminal history in Missouri, including charges of probation violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

Neighbor Nita Adams spoke with FOX 35 and called the incident tragic and sad.

"You never know what can happen in the blink of an eye," she said. "It’s a peaceful neighborhood. Tourists come out for the beach, when something like this can happen, it takes a toll on you."

Police are still interviewing witnesses.