Victims' families call for juvenile justice reforms after DeLand double murder

The Brief Families of two teens killed in DeLand are calling for stronger juvenile justice reforms after a 17-year-old was arrested in the case. Samson Campbell's mother described the loss as "a literal nightmare" and urged the suspect to learn compassion and accountability. Despite their grief, both families say they are choosing forgiveness while pushing for meaningful change.



The families of two teenagers killed in a downtown DeLand shooting are calling for greater accountability in Florida's juvenile justice system as law enforcement officials and prosecutors continue to dispute whether earlier intervention could have prevented the killings.

The debate intensified after the arrest of 17-year-old Keyon Rundell, who is charged in the deaths of 18-year-old Samson Campbell and his childhood friend, 19-year-old Dustin Rose.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has criticized the handling of Rundell's prior juvenile cases in Orange County, arguing missed opportunities in the justice system allowed the suspect to remain free. Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell has defended her office's actions while calling for broader reforms to Florida's juvenile justice system.

‘A literal nightmare’

What they're saying:

For the first time since the July 29 shooting, Campbell's mother, Jessica Gonzalez, spoke publicly about losing her son.

"This is just a literal nightmare," Gonzalez said.

She remembered her son as "the funniest kid ever" who "was such a goofball" and "was so intelligent."

Relatives of both victims said they believe Florida's juvenile justice system has failed to hold repeat juvenile offenders accountable. Dustin Rose's aunt, Jaimie Scarola, said the current system sends the wrong message to young offenders.

"We are telling them that it's okay — you're under 18, there are no consequences for your actions," Scarola said. "That is the wrong message we're sending to these young people."

Gonzalez said she hopes the teenager accused of killing her son learns from his actions.

"I hope you could get some education, to get some compassion, and I hope you live the rest of your life with regret ... and educate younger people," she said.

Despite their grief, both families said they are choosing forgiveness over vengeance. Campbell's family has begun painting memorial rocks and placing them throughout DeLand in memory of Campbell and Rose.