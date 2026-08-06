Storms topple trees, damage homes in Ocala neighborhood

The Brief Strong storms in Marion County toppled large trees onto two homes in an Ocala neighborhood. No one was injured, but one home was left uninhabitable after a tree crushed its roof and a vehicle. Forecasters urged residents to stay alert as more rounds of storms are expected.



Marion County has experienced repeated rounds of strong thunderstorms in recent weeks, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

Those gusts have been capable of toppling mature trees onto two homes in an Ocala neighborhood, causing significant damage but no injuries.

Local perspective:

The damage occurred near the intersection of Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, where a large tree limb brought down power lines before crashing through the roof of one home and crushing a vehicle parked outside.

Across the street, two large trees fell onto another home during separate rounds of storms. The homeowner said one tree struck the house after a lightning strike, while another fell nearby during a subsequent storm.

Despite the damage, both homeowners escaped without injury. The homes sustained significant structural damage, and one was left uninhabitable.

Although no severe weather warnings were in effect Thursday, the National Weather Service issued special weather statements for parts of northern Marion County as additional storms moved through the area.