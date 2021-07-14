Woman jumps into suspect’s car after alleged purse snatching at bank

Cell phone video appears to show a woman jumping into a suspect’s car after the man snatched her purse at a bank, police say.

It happened at the Bank of America off Enterprise Road in Orange City.

Investigators say the suspect, later identified as Julio Figueroa Rodriguez, snatched the woman’s purse as he walked out of the restroom inside the bank. The woman chased him down, jumped through the car window, and begged him to at least give her back her car keys, according to the report.

Police say after a struggle the man did return the purse before taking off; however, her keys fell inside of the car. A Volusia County deputy later found Figueroa Rodriguez and the red Honda in the median on Interstate 4 in Deltona.

At his first appearance Wednesday, a judge set his bond at $81,000 for several charges including robbery and fleeing or attempting to elude.

The victim was left shaken up, but police say she only suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. As for her keys, the report says the deputy found them in the suspect’s car and gave them back to her.

