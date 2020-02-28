Vets extract beach towel after python swallows it whole

Monty, an 18-year-old jungle carpet python, underwent an ’’unusual" and “extraordinary” procedure on February 19 in Australia after swallowing a towel.

The three-metre-long female python was rushed to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital’s Avian and Exotics Department after she was seen eating an entire beach towel the previous night.

Vets anaesthetised Monty and radiographs were taken to locate the towel. A flexible endoscope was then placed down Monty’s gastrointestinal tract, which allowed staff to spot the end of the towel sitting in the snake’s stomach.

“With assistance from our internal medicine team, very long forceps were placed through the endoscope and used to grasp the towel,” hospital staff wrote in a Facebook post. “Once we had a good grip, the towel was able to be carefully removed.”

The hospital said Monty was discharged that same day, with her owner reporting the python was back to her “happy, hungry self.”

