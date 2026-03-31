Florida family's emotional support dog shot, killed with pellet gun, they say

The Brief A family is mourning after their dog was shot and killed in their front yard. Deputies said the dog was hit with a pellet gun. Investigators are asking the public for help identifying whoever is responsible.



A Tavares couple is mourning after they say a person shot and killed their emotional support animal in their front yard.

Now, the Lake County Sheriff's office is searching for the person who killed the couple's dog, Baby.

What we know:

Nancy and Steven Kuhn said their dog, Baby, had been part of their lives for more than six years. Their emotional support animal was well-known in the neighborhood, often seen lying in the driveway.





But, on Monday, that normal day was shattered.



Nancy said she suddenly heard a loud yelp, and she dropped what she was doing and ran outside.



At first, the couple didn’t know what had happened. They rushed Baby to the veterinarian, hoping for answers.



That’s when they got devastating news.

"They took x-rays, and she came out and told us your dog was shot," Steven said.



According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Baby was shot with a pellet gun.



Investigators are now working to determine whether the shooter was on foot or inside a vehicle. Deputies said there was a report of a suspicious car in the area around the time Baby was shot.

What they're saying:

The Kuhns said Baby was loved by everyone in the neighborhood.

"She was the sweetest, kindest, gentlest dog," Nancy said.



"People pull up all the time with their little golf cart giving her treats," Steven said.



Now, as they grieve this loss, they are also calling for accountability.



"I’m definitely going to press charges," Steven said. "It was uncalled for."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.



The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-8477.