Florida K-9 bitten by water moccasin while searching for missing baby Andrew
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Pasco County K-9 is recovering after being bitten by a water moccasin while on the search for missing baby Andrew Caballeiro.
The Sheriff's Office posted photos to Facebook of K-9 Phi being treated at a veterinarian's office.
They say the Phi was in the Everglades on Thursday assisting the FBI with the continued search for baby Andrew when he was suddenly bitten by a water moccasin snake.
Phi was treated with anti-venom and he is being monitored. The Sheriff's Office says his prognosis for recovery is looking good.
"Please help us send well wishes K9 Phi's way."
