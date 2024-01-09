Is Verizon down in Florida? What we know about 'potential network disruption'

If you're a Verizon customer experiencing technical difficulties with your cell phone signal this morning, you're not alone.

There's a "potential network disruption" affecting the Tampa area on Tuesday morning, according to Verizon's website.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been reporting that their iPhone signal reads "SOS." According to Apple, this happens when your device isn't connected to a cell network but you can still make emergency calls.

Verizon's support account responded to several users, acknowledging the "known issue."

"Thanks for your concern and your report, we're working on this known issue in Tampa area regarding our services, which could take up to 12 hours. If you’re able to connect to a secure Wi-Fi source, we recommend you enable Wi-Fi calling," Verizon Support said on X.

According to Verizon's website, they should know more within 12 hours.

"We're currently working on this situation and hopefully it gets solved right away," Verizon Support told another customer.

To check a Verizon outage in your area, click here.