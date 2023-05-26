Expand / Collapse search

Winter Park dredging famous canals as part of ongoing maintenance project

Winter Park
Dredging project in Winter Parks Venetian and Fern Creek canals.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park is known for its tony shops and boutiques as well as fine dining along Park Avenue.  It's also famous for a system of narrow canals which connect six bodies of water referred to as the Winter Park Chain of Lakes. 

These canals, which back up to some stunning homes and parks, can be accessed with small watercraft, paddleboats, and canoes. For years, one outfitter, Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour, has provided tours of the chain of lakes and canals using its fleet of pontoon boats. 

From time to time, the canals require regular maintenance dredging. 

Winter Parks Venetian Canal, which connects Lake Maitland to Lake Osceola, has been closed for several weeks for regular maintenance dredging. The City of Winter Park announced on Wednesday that dredging for the canal is now complete.

Now crews are moving ahead with an approximately three-week dredging of Fern Canal, which connects Lake Osceola to Lake Virginia. 