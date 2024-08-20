Vehicle smashes into Olive Garden restaurant in Florida, deputies say
VERO BEACH, Fla. - A vehicle smashed into an Olive Garden restaurant in Vero Beach on Tuesday morning, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
The Italian chain restaurant is located at 5995 20th St.
The driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital, deputies said.
A vehicle crashed into an Olive Garden restaurant in Vero Beach, Florida, on Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo: Indian River County Sheriff's Office)
"Crews will remain on the scene until the vehicle can be safely removed from the building," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Photos of the crash shared on social media show the vehicle overturned near the entrance of the restaurant.
No other details were released at this time.
