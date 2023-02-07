Vandals cause $30,000 in damage to Port Orange elementary school

Police in Port Orange are searching for the vandals accused of causing $30,000 in damage at an elementary school. That number could rise once a complete inventory of stolen items is finished.

This all happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday at Spruce Creek Elementary School on Taylor Road.

Surveillance video shows four people trying to break into the building – one appears to be using a fire extinguisher to smash something. Police say the vandals damaged several portable classrooms, two storage sheds and smashed windows to the main building.

MORE NEWS: Downtown Orlando residents say street racing is getting out of control

So far no arrests have been made.

Police are asking if anyone recognizes the clothing worn or has information about this incident to contact the Port Orange Police Department or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

