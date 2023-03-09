Vandalism at 2 Orlando LGBTQ businesses 'not motivated by prejudice or hate,' police say

Orlando police detectives say acts of vandalism at two Orlando LGBTQ businesses earlier this year were not motivated by prejudice or hate.

Martin Narvaez, 49, has been charged with felony criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile after police said he confessed to damaging windows of the District Dive bar and adjacent Southern Craft cocktail lounge.

The businesses were targeted in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18, by a man wearing a hoodie, police said. No patrons or employees were inside the businesses at the time of the incident which investigators said happened around 3:41 a.m. OPD was notified of the incident around 9 a.m., at which time officers responded to the scene.

The two businesses are part of a larger entertainment complex that also houses the popular dance club Southern Nights, which describes itself as one of the city's oldest LGBTQ nightclubs.

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) released surveillance video of the incident, asking for help in identifying a suspect.

"Since the incident was reported, OPD Violent Crimes detectives have been working diligently to resolve this case," OPD tweeted.

The investigation led detectives to Narvaez, OPD said. "He [Narvaez] was interviewed by detectives and confessed to committing the crime."

Narvaez was described as "a long-term employee" of the business. He is currently behind bars in Volusia County on a probationary violation, according to OPD.