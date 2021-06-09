Val Demings announces run for U.S. Senate against Marco Rubio

It's official: Florida Rep. Val Demings is running for U.S. Senate.

She made the announcement in a YouTube video on Wednesday morning.

"I'm running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: never tired."

She'll try to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

"I know how to get through tough times, and I think we would all agree that we’re in some really tough, unusual times right now," Demings told the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday. "But I’m not afraid of a tough fight.

First elected to Congress in 2016, the national profile for the 64-year-old Demings has rapidly expanded. She was an impeachment manager during the first trial against President Donald Trump and was considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate. As the first female police chief in Orlando, she is particularly appealing to some Democrats for her experience as a Black woman with a background in law enforcement.

She is married to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Politico had previously reported that Demings was considering running against Governor Ron DeSantis or for Rubio’s seat.

"Either of these positions she would be able to fill quite well," said University of Central Florida political science associate professor Aubrey Jewett.

Following her announcement, Rubio's office released the following statement:

"Marco has consistently delivered for Florida families. He created the small business rescue plan that saved millions of Florida Jobs, took on his own party to double the Child Tax Credit, and fought to ensure Florida veterans receive the care they earned.

"Marco’s contrast with Val Demings could not be greater because she has no record of results for Florida. Since coming to Washington, she has voted with Nancy Pelosi nearly 100% of the time. She supported efforts to defund the police, opposed tax relief for working families, and led the effort to put Washington in charge of Florida’s elections. Florida deserves a Senator with a proven track record of fighting, and winning, for Florida families."

Watch FOX 35 News for updates.