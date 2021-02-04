COVID-19 vaccine site in The Villages reopens after previously facing supply issues

article

The vaccination site in The Villages reopened on Thursday.

"Thank God," Duane Harm of The Villages said. "It’s been a long time, but it’s working out."

The site opened on January 12th but then closed a week later because of a shortage of vaccines.

"We were in line and they closed it down and ran out," Harm said. "I don’t know how it worked that way, but it’s working out now."

MORE NEWS: Democrats urge Biden to cancel up to $50k in student loan debt by executive action

Governor Ron DeSantis announced earlier this week that the site will permanently reopen and that the state would be sending 4,000 vaccines a week to the retirement community.

Advertisement

"Right now, we have over 75,000 individuals in the area that are registered to receive a vaccine," Global Medical Response Regional Director Terence Ramotar said. "Our site is planned to be open for several months. So, we know at least 4,000 a week gets us closer to that number."

When the site closed, there were 7,000 appointments on the books.

Now that it’s open again, the plan is to get those people vaccinated first and then move on down the line with those who are already registered.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX successfully launches 1st of 2 Starlink missions planned for the week

"We’re hearing a lot of positive comments from the residents," Ramotar said. "They’re very excited and we’re, frankly, quite excited to see them have some sign of glimmer of home that they can resume normal life."

To register for an appointment, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.