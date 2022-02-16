USFL coming to FOX this April

article

Good news for fans who don't want to wait until August to get their football fix.

The USFL is coming to FOX this April! The inaugural season has 8 teams, including the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The teams have a 10-week schedule followed by a semifinal and championship weekend.

The first game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions kicks off in Alabama on April 16th.

