US warns ships in Mideast waterways of possible Iran action

The U.S. government is warning ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies that there’s the “possibility of Iranian action against U.S. maritime interests” in the region.

The U.S. Maritime Administration put out the warning Tuesday, citing the rising threats after an American drone strike in Baghdad killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Oil tankers were targeted in mine attacks last year the U.S. blamed on Iran.

Tehran denied being responsible though it did seize oil tankers around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s crude oil travels.