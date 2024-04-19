Expand / Collapse search

US investigating GM Cadillac Lyriq EVs over brake assist failures

By Breck Dumas
Published  April 19, 2024 9:36pm EDT
FILE - A Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle is on display at the 2022 North American International Auto Show NAIAS in Detroit, the United States, on Sept. 14, 2022.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Monday that its investigative division has launched a preliminary evaluation after receiving multiple reports of Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicles losing their brake boost assist functions.

The agency's notice said the field reports allege Lyriqs from the 2023 model year have had instances of a hard brake pedal, followed by a "Brake System Failure" message at start up or while driving. 

The agency said General Motors, which owns Cadillac, acknowledged that the electronic brake control module known as "eBoost" has an internal spindle that can fracture during an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) event.

ABS prevents the wheels from locking brakes and slipping when applied, further reducing the risk of an accident.

Due to the spindle fracture, the vehicles can lose brake assist, experience speed limitation, and ABS would lose some functionality, GM said per the NHTSA report.

GM did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

GM has not issued a recall for the 3,322 vehicles impacted, but has readied an over-the-air update, which will alert drivers if the spindle fractures, the NHTSA said.

Reuters contributed to this report.

