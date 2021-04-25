US considering boosting aid to India amid devastating COVID-19 surge, Fauci says

article

The Biden administration’s top medical adviser on the pandemic says the U.S. is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s "This Week" that several measures are being considered, including sending over oxygen supplies, COVID-19 tests, drug treatments and personal protective equipment.

The outbreak in India adds to the pressure on President Joe Biden to provide vaccines to other countries. Biden has said the U.S. won’t begin doing so until it has enough supplies at home.

For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged there. The surge has undermined the government’s premature claims of victory over the pandemic.

The 349,691 confirmed infections over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16.9 million cases, behind only the United States. The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India’s fatalities to 192,311.

Experts say this toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included, and many COVID-19 deaths are being attributed to underlying conditions.

The unfolding crisis is most visceral in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. The situation is equally grim at unbearably full hospitals, where desperate people are dying in line, sometimes on the roads outside, waiting to see doctors.

Health officials are scrambling to expand critical care units and stock up on dwindling supplies of oxygen. Hospitals and patients alike are struggling to procure scarce medical equipment that is being sold on the black market at an exponential markup.

The breakdown is a stark failure for a country whose prime minister only in January had declared victory over COVID-19, and which boasted of being the "world’s pharmacy," a global producer of vaccines and a model for other developing nations.

Caught off-guard by the latest deadly spike, the federal government has asked industrialists to increase the production of oxygen and other life-saving drugs in short supply.

Fauci said Sunday that the U.S. would review how to help increase India’s vaccine supply, such as by sending them doses or helping them "to essentially make vaccines themselves."

He said, quote: "Bottom line, it’s a terrible situation that’s going on in India and other lower middle-income countries, and there is more we can do.