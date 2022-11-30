Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

article

A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot.

The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.

Anyone with information about the urn is asked to contact the LMPD at 407-665-6445.

MORE HEADLINES:

In October, police in Tavares, Florida announced they were searching for the owners of a wooden memorial box believed to contain someone's cremains. Some speculated on social media that the ashes might be those of a pet rather than a person.

"Unfortunately, there is no way for us to confirm who the individual is and no one has come forward to advise us that they may have misplaced this box," the Tavares Police Department said.