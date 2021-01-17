University of Florida student killed in crash involving car that hit students standing on sidewalk

article

The University of Florida is mourning the loss of one of its students.

The university released a statement online saying two vehicles collided on campus, causing one to spin into a group of students standing on a sidewalk.

University officials said the students were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, where one student, Sophia Lambert, died of her injuries.

"We ask that you please keep Sophia, her family and her community lifted in your thoughts, as well as her classmates who sustained injuries during this tragic accident," the online release said.

The university said it is providing counseling services and outreach to support students and staff affected by the tragedy.

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating the crash.