Universal’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster unexpectedly shut down for days

A popular rollercoaster at Universal Islands of Adventure has been closed for several days.

According to the app, Universal’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster was still closed on Wednesday, marking at least three days that the ride was not in operation.

A park representative told FOX 35 that technical issues are to blame. They did not elaborate on the issues or when the coaster is expected to be back up and running.

Disappointed park attendees took to social media to voice opinions. Some speculated on what could be to blame, while others poked fun at the situation. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that they saw a Universal employee on the ride, perhaps partaking in a test run. The post sparked hope in other users.

"When they’re testing it, we know that at that point, they at least feel that it’s safe to send the coaster around the track numerous times," said Tharin White. "So, it’s not anything that we would assume is broken with the track or broken with the brakes, or they would never risk sending one of their ride vehicles out, especially with people in the park."

White is a lead publisher at EYNTK.info. It’s his job to stay in the know about all things travel, food, and lifestyle. Although the coaster closure is disappointing, White said there is a reason for the closure.

"Safety is key, and that’s what Universal, I’m sure, is the reason for their closing," White said. "The ride itself has rarely, if ever, gone down. It actually is well, well above the efficiency for your normal rollercoaster. In its lifespan, the VelociCoaster has been down less than most major attractions in the United States.

On Wednesday night, VelociCoaster’s status on Universal’s app changed from "closed" to "opens at 8 a.m."

FOX 35 News contacted park representatives to confirm whether the ride is re-opening on Thursday. We have not yet heard back.