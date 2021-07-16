Universal wants stop added to Brightline's planned Central Florida route

Universal Orlando wants to add a stop along Brightline's planned route through Central Florida.

That's according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Right now Brightline's plan is to have the high-speed train run from the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World and Tampa. But Universal wants the route to go from the airport to the tourist district along International Drive which includes Universal's attractions and the Orange County Convention Center before continuing on to Disney and Tampa.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is expected to discuss the issue on July 20.