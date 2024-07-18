Universal Orlando offering Florida residents unlimited theme park access with this exclusive ticket deal

Universal Orlando Resort is offering an exclusive ticket deal for Florida residents.

The "Florida Unlimited Days Ticket" allows residents of the Sunshine State unlimited access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks now through December 18, 2024.

"With more than 60 immersive experiences across its theme parks, this new ticket offer gives guests the utmost convenience and plenty of time to enjoy all that the destination has to offer with the ease of visiting however often they’d like through December 18.," theme park officials said in a news release.

Tourists take photos at the globe outside the entrance to Universal Studios Orlando on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Katie Rice/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The ticket, which is $199 plus tax, can also be used during seasonal events such as Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, officials said.