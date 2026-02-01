Do Florida schools close because of the cold? What we know

The Brief Temperatures will be freezing overnight and in the low 30s on Monday morning. Central Florida schools plan to operate a normal schedule with preparations to keep students warm. Students are asked to dress in warm clothing with hats, gloves and appropriate footwear.



As temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with 10 mile per hour winds Monday morning, will Central Florida schools close or issue a delayed start due to the weather?

Here's what we know about school schedules in Central Florida for Monday, Feb. 2.

School hours for Monday, Feb. 2

What we know:

Brevard County schools

Brevard County is expected to have a high of 55 degrees on Monday, with a low of 40 degrees and 10 to 20 mile per hour winds. Brevard County Schools has not provided information regarding its school hours for Feb. 2.

Flagler County schools

Areas in Flagler County are expected to have a high of 55 degrees on Monday, with a low of 33 degrees and five to 10 mile per hour winds. Flagler County Schools has not provided information regarding its school hours for Feb. 2. As of Sunday evening, schools plan to remain open for Monday.

Lake County schools

Residents in Lake County are expected to have a high of 54 degrees on Monday, with a low of 42 degrees and five to 10 mile per hour winds. Lake County schools will be open on Feb. 2.

Marion County schools

Marion County is expected to have a high of 55 degrees on Monday, with a low of 29 degrees and five to 10 mile per hour winds. Marion County schools has not provided information regarding its school hours for Feb. 2.

Orange County schools

Orange County is expected to have a high of 55 degrees on Monday, with a low of 35 degrees and 10 to 15 mile per hour winds. On Feb. 1, the school district said it's monitoring the extreme cold, which is causing facility issues at some schools. As another freeze is expected Sunday night, the school district said it's evaluating whether schools will be open for Feb. 2.

Osceola County schools

Areas in Osceola County are expected to have a high of 55 degrees on Monday, with a low of 33 degrees and five to 10 mile per hour winds. Osceola County schools said as long as the temperature remains under 45 degrees, schools will make provisions for students to remain indoors immediately upon arrival to campus until the end of the day. Additionally, in the event of any HVAC mechanical dysfunction, the maintenance department will be notified immediately. Students are expected to maintain overall dress code expectations. However, staff will allow reasonable exceptions for weather-appropriate attire until conditions improve, the district said.

Polk County schools

Polk County is expected to have a high of 56 degrees on Monday, with a low of 32 degrees and 10 to 15 mile per hour winds. Polk County schools has not provided information regarding its school hours for Feb. 2.

Sumter County schools

Areas in Sumter County are expected to have a high of 55 degrees on Monday, with a low of 29 degrees and five to 10 mile per hour winds. Sumter County schools will be open Monday, Feb. 2, operating on a normal schedule. Students are asked to be dressed for the winter cold with warm coats, gloves, hats and appropriate footwear.

Seminole County schools

Seminole County is expected to have a high of 55 degrees on Monday, with a low of 33 degrees and 10 to 15 mile per hour winds. Seminole County School District asks that students be dressed warmly for school. As of Feb. 1, the district has not announced any plans to cancel school or have a delayed start. "Our buildings are being closely monitored, and we are planning on regular school operations," the district said.

Volusia County schools

Volusia County is expecting a high of 54 degrees on Monday, with a low of 35 degrees and 10 to 15 mile per hour winds. All schools will be open Monday, Feb. 2, and will be operating on a normal schedule, the school district said. Hallways and classrooms will open early, so students can stay warm indoors. The facilities teams have been checking heating systems across all campuses, so that buildings are warm and ready when students arrive. The district will continue to monitor the situation overnight, it said.