Does your ex have warrants? This Florida sheriff's office has a special Valentine's Day surprise for them

Valentine's Day is the perfect day to turn in an ex who either has warrants or buys and sells illegal drugs, according to a sheriff's office in Central Florida.

"If you want to surprise an ex, who has outstanding warrants, contact us anonymously! We will surprise them on Valentine's Day," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook Tuesday.

If you're looking to surprise your ex on this loving holiday, deputies say to either call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or the sheriff's office's non-emergency number at (407) 348-2222.

