Universal Orlando sets closing date for Fast & Furious Supercharged

The Brief Universal Orlando has revealed an official closing date for Fast & Furious - Supercharged. The ride, located in Universal Studios Florida, will have its last day of operation on Aug. 16. The closure comes as Universal ramps up construction on a new Fast & Furious attraction—Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.



Fast & Furious: Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida is racing toward the exit sign.

Universal Orlando has revealed the attraction will close next month—earlier than expected.

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When is Fast & Furious - Supercharged closing?

The last day for visitors to experience Fast & Furious - Supercharged will be Aug. 16.

Universal shared the update in a notice to annual passholders.

"Hey UOAP Fam, as we continue to make way for the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster opening next year, we are permanently closing Fast & Furious - Supercharged next month," read the post.

Universal originally announced the ride would close sometime in 2027.

So far, no replacement for Fast & Furious - Supercharged has been announced.

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What is Fast & Furious — Supercharged?

Located in the San Francisco section of Universal Studios, Fast & Furious - Supercharged is a ride based on the popular movie franchise.

Riders board a "party bus" where they witness high-speed chases through the streets of San Francisco on large screens.

Several members of the "Fast & Furious" cast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese, appear in the attraction.

The ride opened at the park in 2018. In the years since, it has been criticized by visitors because, despite its connection to the franchise, the ride doesn't offer a "fast" experience.

Hollywood Drift on the way

The closure of Fast & Furious - Supercharged comes as Universal ramps up construction on the upcoming Hollywood Drift roller coaster on the former site of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

The 170-foot vertical spike on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the new roller coaster under construction at Universal Studios Florida.

The new coaster will feature ride vehicles that rotate 360 degrees, creating the sensation of drifting. It will also have a 170-foot vertical "spike" that sends visitors nearly 17 stories in the air.

In its notice to passholders on Wednesday, Universal said that it would share a "special look" at the new coaster soon.

Hollywood Drift is set to open in 2027. An exact opening date has not yet been announced.