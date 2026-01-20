Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster revealed for Universal Studios Florida

The Brief ‘Fast & Furious’ roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Florida. Universal announced Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will open next year, replacing Rip Ride Rockit. Fast & Furious—Supercharged, which is located in the San Francisco section of the park will permanently close next year.



It’s official: Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that its newest thrill ride will be Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, a high-speed coaster based on the "Fast & Furious" movie franchise.

The ride is set to open in 2027 at Universal Studios Florida on the former site of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster, which closed in August.

The logo for the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster coming to Universal Studios Florida. (Courtesy: Universal Orlando)

Construction on the ride has been underway for months, but Universal has kept details about the project under wraps until now.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will feature ride vehicles that rotate 360 degrees to simulate "drifting." The coaster will also include a 170-foot vertical spike that "will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air" over Universal CityWalk.

The coaster will "put guests in the driver seat of the high-speed thrills of Universal Pictures’ ‘Fast & Furious’ universe like never before," Universal said in a news release.

The ride will share a name with the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster that’s set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in California sometime this year; however, the coasters will have different designs.

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando also announced that its other "Fast & Furious" ride, Fast & Furious—Supercharged, will close in 2027. The dark ride, which opened in 2018, simulates a high-speed chase through the streets of Los Angeles with characters from the movies.

Hollywood Drift will be the first new major attraction for Universal Studios since the opening of DreamWorks Land in 2024. It also comes after Universal opened its new Epic Universe theme park last year.

The new attraction will join Universal Orlando’s current coaster lineup, which includes Stardust Racers, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Revenge of the Mummy.