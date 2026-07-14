Olive Garden brings back pasta pass. How to get one

The Brief Olive Garden has announced the return of its Never-Ending Pasta Pass for the first time in six years. The pass costs $100 and includes 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, sauces, soup or salad and breadsticks. The company says only 10,000 passes will be available.



Olive Garden's never-ending pasta pass is back on the menu.

For the first time in six years, the company has brought back the pass, which lets diners get 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, sauces and toppings.

But this year, only 10,000 passes will be available. So to get one, you'll have to act fast.

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What is the Never-Ending Pasta Pass?

The pass gives diners 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, sauces, toppings, as well as soup or salad and breadsticks starting Aug. 24.

The deal coincides with Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion.

Starting Aug. 31, those who are unable to snag a pasta pass can get unlimited refills of pasta with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks for $14.99.

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How to get a pasta pass

Passes cost $100 each and only 10,000 passes will be available, according to Olive Garden.

They will go on sale on July 16 at 2 p.m. ET at pastapass.com.

Why is Olive Garden bringing back the pasta pass?

Olive Garden debuted the pasta pass in 2014, and, according to the company, it has been requested by fans every year since.

The pass was last offered in 2019.

"Even years later, guests still ask us about Never-Ending Pasta Pass, which speaks to the lasting enthusiasm and connection our fans have for it," said Jaime Bunker, Olive Garden's vice president of marketing, in a statement. "Bringing it back felt like the right way to recognize the loyalty of so many guests who have kept it top of mind all these years."