Universal Orlando offers military members special annual pass deal

article

Universal Orlando is offering military members a special annual pass.

It's called the 2021 Military Freedom Pass Promotional Ticket.

Active duty (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, Reservists) and spouses, retired military service members and spouses and U.S. Department of Defense civilians are eligible for the special offer.

The pass is available for use every day through December 31.

There are no blockout dates.

Eligible members can purchase the pass by December 27. They can choose from two parks or three parks, the parks being Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

Advertisement

The pass starts at $199.99 for an adult, two-park ticket and can be purchased exclusively at an authorized Military Ticket & Travel Office.

The service member must be present and show a valid military photo ID at any Universal Orlando theme park front gate ticket window in order to activate the ticket(s).

Eligible service members can purchase and activated up to six promotional tickets.

For more information on this deal, you can visit Universal Orlando's website.