Universal Orlando gives first look into newest hotel, Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Dockside Inn and Suites

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the first look at their newest and eighth hotel, Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Dockside Inn and Suites.

The hotel is expected to open on March 1, 2020 and will the second hotel in Universal Orlando's value category. This means that rates will start as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay during value season. 2,050 guest rooms will be available to rent, featuring both standard rooms and spacious two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six.

Hotel guests will reportedly receive exclusive theme park benefits, including Early Park Admission, complimentary and convenient transportation to and from the theme parks, and more.