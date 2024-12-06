Universal Orlando Foundation donates more than $1 million to local nonprofits

Stream FOX 35 News

The Brief The Universal Orlando Foundation awarded $1.3 million in grants to local nonprofits at its third annual Celebration of Giving event. The event recognizes the foundation's nonprofit partners and the work they do for the Central Florida community. Since its formation in 1998, the Universal Orlando Foundation has awarded more than $35 million in grants to organizations and programs in Central Florida.



The Universal Orlando Foundation has donated more than $1 million to local nonprofits as part of its annual Celebration of Giving event.

This year, the foundation has awarded $1.3 million in grants. These funds will go to 31 organizations across Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Lake, Polk and Seminole counties.

The organizations awarded this year include …

Special Olympics Florida

A Gift For Teaching

Brevard Homeless Coalition

Canine Companions for Independence

Harbor House of Central Florida

Lighthouse Central Florida

Orlando After-School All-Stars

In total for 2024, the foundation has donated a record-setting $3 million.

RELATED: Orlando theme park holiday events: Disney, Universal and Seaworld

Now in its third year, the Celebration of Giving event recognizes the foundation's nonprofit partners and the work they do for the Central Florida community.

The event also serves as an opportunity for the foundation to present additional grants to myriad local nonprofits so they can continue to make a meaningful difference.

Additionally, Celebration of Giving celebrates the work done by the Universal Orlando team member volunteers, as well as their positive impact on the community.

RELATED: First look inside Epic Universe ride, 'Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry'

Since its formation in 1998, the foundation has awarded more than $35 million in grants to organizations and programs in Central Florida that take a proactive approach to addressing community needs in the areas of education, children and families, and basic needs.

For more information on the Universal Orlando Foundation, click here.

Universal Orlando Foundation presents check to Special Olympics Florida. Credit: Universal Orlando

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: