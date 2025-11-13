The Brief Universal Orlando is offering military members and their families a special annual pass for $220. The Military Freedom Pass includes admission to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure; Volcano Bay can be added to the pass for an additional $35. Those with an active Freedom Pass will also be able to buy one-day tickets to Epic Universe at a special price.



Universal Orlando has a special annual pass just for members of the military and their families.

The 2026 Military Freedom Pass is now available to purchase for $220.

Universal Orlando launches $220 'Freedom Pass' for military members

The pass, which is available to eligible service members and their families, includes access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. For $35 more, service members can get a three-park Freedom Pass that also includes admission to Volcano Bay water park.

Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is not included with the pass. However, those with an active Freedom Pass can buy one-day Epic Universe tickets at a special price, according to Universal.

Where can military members get the pass?

The Military Freedom pass cannot be purchased at Universal Orlando ticket windows. The pass is only available at participating sales outlets at U.S. military base installations, according to Universal.

When can the Freedom Pass be used?

The pass can be used from Nov. 13 through Dec. 18, 2026, but there are a limited number of block out dates. According to Universal, the pass can’t be used from Dec. 25 through Jan. 2026 and March 30, 2026 through April 6, 2026.

Those with the three-park pass won’t be able to use the pass for Volcano Bay from Oct. 26, 2026 through Dec. 18, 2026.

Other offers for military members

Universal is also offering military members two special vacation package options.

The Military Create Your Own Vacation Package includes a 4-night stay at a Universal Orlando hotel and 3-Park Military Freedom Pass.

A second package, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package, includes a 5-night stay at a Universal hotel, 2-Park Military Freedom Pass and select dining in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.