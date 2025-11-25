United Football League wants fans to vote for new Orlando Storm mascot

The Brief UFL has opened voting for the new Orlando Storm mascot. Fans can choose among three final concepts: Human-Storm Hero, Bobcat and Weather God. The Storm will begin the 2026 season on March 27.



The United Football League is calling on fans to pick the new mascot for the Orlando Storm ahead of the 2026 season.

The Orlando Storm has narrowed down the mascot designs to three finalists, and fans are invited to vote on the one they like the best.

The mascot options are Human-Storm Hero, Bobcat and Weather God.

Voting is open now through Dec. 7. Fans can make their selection online on the UFL website or on the UFL Storm’s social media channels.

Fans who cast their vote will be entered for a chance to win tickets to the team’s first home game of the season.

UFL has also opened mascot voting for other teams in the league, including the Houston Gamblers, the Columbus Aviators and the Louisville Kings.

Voting comes after weeks of fan input and community feedback, according to UFL.

A Storm is brewing in Orlando

UFL will begin its third season with 8 teams on March 27, 2026. This will be the first-ever season for The Storm.

The team will play all home matches at Inter & Co. Stadium, which is also the home of Orlando City Soccer and the Orlando Pride.

What is the United Football League?

The United Football League is made up of 8 teams, including the Orlando Storm, the Birmingham Stallions, the Columbus Aviators, the Dallas Renegades, the DC Defenders, the Houston Gamblers, the Louisville Kings and St. Louis Battlehaws.

The league has backing from Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and ESPN.