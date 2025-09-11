Undocumented immigrant arrested in Florida for 38th time, deputies say

The Brief Deibbys Cardoso, 31, was arrested on Monday in Florida for the 38th time. Cardoso allegedly stole a car, drove it to a different county and then continued to search for more potential vehicles to steal. Officials say Cardoso is an undocumented immigrant with an extensive criminal history.



An undocumented immigrant was recently arrested in Florida for the 38th time after he allegedly stole a car, drove it to a different county and then continued to search for more potential vehicles to steal.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

On Monday, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested 31-year-old Deibbys Cardoso for grand theft auto after he allegedly stole a car in Broward County and drove into Martin County.

Cardoso, who lives in Miami, was then seen potentially looking for other vehicles to steal, officials say.

Cardoso was apprehended, which is when deputies found out he was allegedly an undocumented immigrant from Cuba with a lengthy criminal history.

Deibbys Cardoso (Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

The MCSO says that Cardoso has an extensive criminal record with crimes in both Georgia and Florida.

His record includes:

Georgia

Interference with government property

Florida

Hit-and-run

Traffic offenses

DUI

Resisting without violence

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Disorderly intoxication

Indecent exposure

Brawling

Petit theft

Drug offenses

Grand theft

Loitering

Dealing in stolen property

Grand theft auto

What's next:

Investigators say they are in contact with federal partners at immigration services to ensure they are aware of Cardoso and his extensive criminal history, regardless of his country of birth or any special status that may exist.

Meanwhile, Cardoso will serve time in Martin County for his crime. Law enforcement officials say they are taking all necessary steps to stop him from victimizing more people.

What they're saying:

Deputies with the MCSO are asking residents to remember to stay vigilant by locking cars and homes, as well as keeping alarms on.

"Take every safety precaution necessary to keep your families and your property safe," officials said. "Most importantly, call in suspicious activity — Martin County citizens have been doing an excellent job of this. Thank you for your partnership."