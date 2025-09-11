Undocumented immigrant arrested in Florida for 38th time, deputies say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - An undocumented immigrant was recently arrested in Florida for the 38th time after he allegedly stole a car, drove it to a different county and then continued to search for more potential vehicles to steal.
What led to the arrest?
What we know:
On Monday, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested 31-year-old Deibbys Cardoso for grand theft auto after he allegedly stole a car in Broward County and drove into Martin County.
Cardoso, who lives in Miami, was then seen potentially looking for other vehicles to steal, officials say.
Cardoso was apprehended, which is when deputies found out he was allegedly an undocumented immigrant from Cuba with a lengthy criminal history.
Deibbys Cardoso (Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office)
Dig deeper:
The MCSO says that Cardoso has an extensive criminal record with crimes in both Georgia and Florida.
His record includes:
Georgia
- Interference with government property
Florida
- Hit-and-run
- Traffic offenses
- DUI
- Resisting without violence
- Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Disorderly intoxication
- Indecent exposure
- Brawling
- Petit theft
- Drug offenses
- Grand theft
- Loitering
- Dealing in stolen property
- Grand theft auto
What's next:
Investigators say they are in contact with federal partners at immigration services to ensure they are aware of Cardoso and his extensive criminal history, regardless of his country of birth or any special status that may exist.
Meanwhile, Cardoso will serve time in Martin County for his crime. Law enforcement officials say they are taking all necessary steps to stop him from victimizing more people.
What they're saying:
Deputies with the MCSO are asking residents to remember to stay vigilant by locking cars and homes, as well as keeping alarms on.
"Take every safety precaution necessary to keep your families and your property safe," officials said. "Most importantly, call in suspicious activity — Martin County citizens have been doing an excellent job of this. Thank you for your partnership."
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).