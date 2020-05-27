Unclear if Kelly Clarkson will perform national anthem ahead of next SpaceX manned launch attempt

article

Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson was expected to perform the national anthem ahead of Wednesday's historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but the launch has since been scrubbed as unfavorable weather continued to hit the Space Coast.

There is no word yet on if Clarkson will perform on the rescheduled launch date.

