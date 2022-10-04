ULA's Atlas V rocket set to launch satellites from Florida into space Tuesday

Space fanatics, be sure to look up Tuesday afternoon! A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 531 rocket will launch the SES-20 and SES-21 satellites into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Central Florida.

Liftoff is set for Oct. 4 at 5:36 p.m. EDT. The satellites will provide television broadcasting services across the United States.

