UF parts ways with head football coach Dan Mullen

The University of Florida has moved on from head football coach Dan Mullen just days before the Gators rivalry game against Florida State.

A year following an SEC Championship appearance, Florida’s season isn’t going as planned. But the Gators still have a chance to end things on a high note this Saturday against Florida State.

"This is a big rivalry. Florida/Florida State, we know a lot of guys on that team. It’s something we don’t take lightly," senior running back Dameon Pierce said.

The Gators haven’t missed a bowl game since the 2017 season. With just five wins, Saturday’s game against FSU is for bowl eligibility. Former running backs coach and special teams coordinator, Greg Knox has moved up to interim head coach. Even with things trending in the wrong direction, Knox is certain the Gators can get the job done against the Seminoles by changing one thing.

"I look back at games, we made mistakes that we were not able to overcome. It’s not a talent issue, it’s an attention to detail issue, Knox said on Monday.

Knox also served as interim head coach at Mississippi State in 2017, where he went 1-0.