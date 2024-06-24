UCF's Braeden Marshall returns to Lake Mary High to host free football camp

Stream FOX 35 News

Walking across the football field at Lake Mary High School brings back special memories for Braeden Marshall.

"It’s nothing like Friday night lights. I try to tell people that too. You’ll never get that experience again," Marshall told FOX 35.

Now he’s making big plays at the Bounce House for UCF.

This Saturday, Marshall’s returning to his old stomping grounds to host a free football camp for boys and girls.

He hopes to help the campers sharpen their football skills while having fun.

"Camps were big. That’s another reason why something was telling me to do this. Just being at some camps and seeing how they compete and how other players gave me feedback. I just want to do the same thing," Marshall said.

Marshall is currently preparing for his sophomore season at UCF.

He played in all 13 games last year as a true freshman.

"Winning the Big 12 championship, that’s the biggest thing. I feel like with the guys that we have and the coaches we have. I feel like the whole team is coming together," Marshall said.

There will be several other UCF players helping out at the camp on Saturday.

You can register here.