UCF's 'Bounce House' to host Seminole County graduation ceremonies

Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) on Wednesday announced that the district will host Class of 2021 graduation ceremonies for the county's high schools at UCF’s Spectrum Stadium, also known as "The Bounce House."

"We have been working since November to provide as normal a graduation and senior activities as possible, so today I am pleased to announce that UCF has cleared their football stadium, 'The Bounce House,' for our use for the Class of 2021!" Superintendent Walt Griffin said in a post on social media.

Each school will finalize details about tickets, dates, and times and will notify students in the coming weeks. The ceremonies will likely be held in May and will follow coronavirus safety guidelines as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The stadium is very large and we will be able to accommodate many more guests for each graduating class," Dr. Griffin added.

The district had looked at the Amway Center as a possible venue; however, the SCPS executive director of high schools said it had already been booked.

"Orange County already had a contract with dates to use Amway for their graduations," said Mike Guadreau.