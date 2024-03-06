UCFPD therapy dog competing for America's Favorite Pet

Stream FOX 35 News

A therapy dog with the University of Central Florida Police Department is competing to be America's Favorite Pet.

According to the UCFPD, Luna, a French Bulldog, is currently third in her group for the competition. Voting ends on Thursday, and you can cast your vote here.

Luna joined the agency last year. She and UCFPD Detective Bianca Becker work together to support sexual assault victims.

America's Favorite Pet is an annual competition in which participants hope to win a featured spot on the cover of Modern Cat or Modern Dog and a cash prize of $10,000 each. PAWS is the nonprofit beneficiary of funds raised. PAWS helps to rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife, shelters and adopts homeless cats and dogs, and educates the community to inspire compassionate action for animals.