UCF softball heading to NCAA regionals

The University of Central Florida's softball team will face South Carolina on Friday in the Tallahassee Regional.

The regional tournament is double-elimination style. The winner of the regional will advance to the super regional round.

"I’m excited. I’m pumped. I’m ready to go play postseason softball," Shannon Doherty said.

The Knights watched the selection show from UCF’s baseball stadium Sunday evening. This year’s squad feels much different from years past, because of experience. This will be the Knight’s third time in a row making a post-season appearance.

"We don’t have to worry about this is our first time being in this environment," junior, Jada Cody said. "It’s definitely important for us that we have this experience. We can help the freshmen and transfers with that."

Rounding out the Tallahassee Regional are Marist and Florida State. The Seminoles are the no. 3 national seed.

UCF will have to battle to advance past the weekend. But they’ve been tested all year.

"It was a tough, tough schedule. Sometimes didn’t feel like the greatest decision. But then when you get to this point and you really believe in it and trust the process. I think it was the best decision for us," UCF head softball coach Cindy Ball-Malone said.