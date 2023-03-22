UCF professor fired following tweets files lawsuit against university

A professor at the University of Central Florida who was fired after controversial tweets and later reinstated is now suing the university. Dr. Charles Negy says this lawsuit is about clearing his name and bringing some accountability to UCF leaders who he says are on the wrong path for an institution of higher education.

Negy has been a professor at the university for several decades teaching classes that ask students to critically examine issues within all races, cultures, and ethnic groups. Negy tells FOX 35 News, "I've been studying race and culture and ethnicity for 30-plus years. I'm a very data-driven researcher. I don't have an agenda. I'm not trying to romanticize any cultural group or racial group, and I'm not trying to denigrate any racial or cultural group. I want to see them as they are. So, I'm used to covering things in class based on data."

One class called Cross-Cultural Psychology combines psychology, sociology, and race/ethnicity studies.

The course syllabus reads as follows:

The overall goal of this course is to assist students in obtaining a broader perspective on humanity by means of critically examining life within other cultural contexts and within one's own cultural context. Learning about other lifestyles and cultures provides various benefits to students, such as:

(a) learn how to think independently of how society or various social groups want you to think.

(b) have a better appreciation of the complexities of humanity,

(c) become more aware of how arbitrary much of human behavior is,

(d) become more sensitive and understanding with others (if warranted),

(e) become less egocentric and ethnocentric,

(f) realize the availability of behavioral options that were previously unrecognized.

It was regarding this class that some of the complaints began to originate. Then came the controversial tweets shortly after the death of George Floyd which led to his termination.

One tweet read, "If Afr. Americans as a group, had the same behavioral profile as Asian Americans (on average, performing the best academically, having the highest income, committing the lowest crime, etc.), would we still be proclaiming ‘systematic racism’ exists?"

He followed that Tweet with another that read, "Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they’re missing out on much-needed feedback."

Those Tweets led to protests outside his office and his home and an investigation by the university. But Negy defends those tweets to this day. He says he takes a critical look at all races, ethnicities, genders, and religions and debates those issues with his students. But, "it's when I get to African-Americans and sometimes with Muslims where I say things that are based totally on empirical data, sometimes students get upset," Negy says. "They think I'm doing something wrong. I should not be criticizing or saying anything negative about those two groups, even if it's based on reality."

He was later terminated for what officials at UCF, claiming that he created a hostile working environment and because of numerous student complaints. He sued the university claiming that he was wrongfully fired. The case went to an arbitrator who ruled in his favor saying that the school did not give him six months’ notice of termination which is what is included in the union contract and there was no just cause for the firing. He was awarded his job back along with back pay and benefits.

Now, he’s suing the university again for negligence, abuse of process, and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress. "I'm suing because I want to clear my name because UCF still claims publicly that they stand by their decision that they won't acknowledge that it was a fraudulent pretextual investigation from the get-go," Negy claims. "And I want to clear my name. I also want to send a message to UCF that we professors and students have free speech. We have academic freedom. "

The gist of the 41-page complaint is as follows; "In the name of a crusade ‘to be actively anti-racist,’ as Defendant Alexander Cartwright announced on June 2, 2020, the University of Central Florida (UCF) harassed and retaliated against Professor Charles Negy because he dared to publicly express viewpoints out of step with the prevailing campus orthodoxy on anti-racism."

FOX 35 News did reach out to UCF for a response today but have yet to hear back. However, back when the arbitrator issued their ruling UCF did send us a statement. They wrote that that they stood by the actions taken during the investigation and they found repeated misconduct in professor Negy’s classroom including imposing his views about religion, sex, and race."