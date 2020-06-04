UCF professor under fire after controversial tweets about race

A University of Central Florida professor is getting lots of criticism after tweeting some remarks about race. Now students, alumni, and the Orange County NAACP President want him fired.

UCF Cross-Cultural Psychology Professor Charles Negy causing a firestorm, after posting a tweet that read, "Sincere question: If Afr. Americans as a group, had the same behavioral profile as Asian Americans (on average, performing the best academically, having the highest income, committing the lowest crime, etc.), would we still be proclaiming 'systematic racism' exists?”

Charles Negy told FOX 35 News, "People are afraid to say anything negative about blacks thanks to political correctness, which is a privilege they have."

Since his posts, the #UCFFIREHIM hashtag is trending.

“Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments. We are aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the First Amendment,” read a statement released by UCF.

When FOX 35 News asked the professor if he thought his timing was bad, considering the current climate of protests in the country surrounding the death of George Floyd, he said, "Fine, if you want to say I showed poor judgement, I would agree with you. I don’t regret what I say. I still want to put forth these ideas, because we’re never gonna solve these racial inequalities. We’re always going to be fighting with each other if we don’t have these brutal conversations."

Advertisement

Members of the UCF Black Student Union call his words disgraceful.

"It could be an example of white privilege because he’s able to tweet these things and make us uncomfortable and get away with it," one student said.

The president of the Orange County NAACP, Beverlye Neal, called his remarks insensitive.

"I was appalled because we’re struggling every day for equality, so there is no black privilege," she said. "I would like to see him removed definitely. We have to be made examples that there are consequences."

Negy said his home address was posted on Twitter and is ready for protesters. He also says a first amendment attorney has already reached out to him.

